Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $40.40 Average PT from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

