Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE G opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
