Berenberg Bank Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,400

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($83.77) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($63.46) to GBX 5,100 ($64.73) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,101.54 ($77.44).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,915 ($62.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 823.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,008.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,498.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total value of £279.30 ($354.49). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total value of £279.30 ($354.49). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($66.26) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,132.38). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.