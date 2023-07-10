Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $45.20

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

