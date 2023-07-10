Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRETF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRETF opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

