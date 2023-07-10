Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $15.20

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.78 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $144,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $144,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $78,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 950,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,664 shares of company stock valued at $949,988. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.