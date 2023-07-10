Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $40.17

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

