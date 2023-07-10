Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 18th (NYSE:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $0.02 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
