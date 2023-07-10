Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $3.60

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.