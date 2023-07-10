Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Purchases £1,755.18 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Free Report) insider Peter Page bought 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £1,755.18 ($2,227.67).

Peter Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Peter Page acquired 25,500 shares of Carr’s Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £31,620 ($40,132.00).

Carr’s Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 148.75 ($1.89) on Monday. Carr’s Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,800.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.72.

Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend

About Carr’s Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

