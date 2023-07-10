Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £418,180.50 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.41), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($530,753.27).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.75 ($2.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175 ($2.22).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

