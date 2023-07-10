CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Purchases 107 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($190.13).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Andrew Kirkman sold 30,774 shares of CLS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76), for a total value of £42,775.86 ($54,290.98).

On Wednesday, April 12th, Andrew Kirkman bought 115 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($191.20).

CLS Price Performance

CLS stock opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.20 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 219 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £549.22 million, a P/E ratio of -628.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

