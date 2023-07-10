AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $368.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after buying an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

