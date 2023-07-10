Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.41.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
