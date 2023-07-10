Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

