Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 12th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of C$26.87 million during the quarter.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:TH opened at C$1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.24. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Theratechnologies

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.