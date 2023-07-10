MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.