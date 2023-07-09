Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.92. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

