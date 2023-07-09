Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

