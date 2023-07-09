Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,178,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 28.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,989,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $405.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

