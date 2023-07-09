Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 2,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,373,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 111,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.