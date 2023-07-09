Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 857 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

