Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,161 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

