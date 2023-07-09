Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $529,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

