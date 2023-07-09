1,743 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

