Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.25. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

