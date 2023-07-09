Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after buying an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $97.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.