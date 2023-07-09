Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

