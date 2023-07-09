Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $405.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

