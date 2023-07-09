McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.