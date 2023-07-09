Advisor OS LLC Sells 294 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

