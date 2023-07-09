Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $784,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 852,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.