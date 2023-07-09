Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.55 and its 200 day moving average is $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

