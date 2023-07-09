Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 4,581 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

