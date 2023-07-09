Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.