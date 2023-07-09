McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Shares of ECL opened at $183.40 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

