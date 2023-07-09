McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $659,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

