Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $316,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

