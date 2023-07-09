CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

