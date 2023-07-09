Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 3,647 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

