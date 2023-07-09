3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

