Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 667,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,815,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $261,617,000 after acquiring an additional 153,879 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.4% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 24.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

