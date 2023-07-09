Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $452.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

