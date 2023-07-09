Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.