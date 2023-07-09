Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.89. The company has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

