Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $452.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.78 and a 200 day moving average of $380.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

