Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.82. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

