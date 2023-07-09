Advisor OS LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

