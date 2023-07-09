Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,563,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 157,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

