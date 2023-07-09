Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.