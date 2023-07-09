Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.